Ohio’s senators congratulate new president, VP

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement after attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:

“I extend my congratulations to President and Dr. Biden, as well as Vice President Harris and Mr. Emhoff, on today’s historic Inauguration. I had the honor of attending, and I look forward to working with the new administration on areas where we agree in order to make a difference in the lives of Ohioans and all Americans.

“When we disagree, I will do so respectfully. Public service is a noble calling and anyone who serves deserves the respect of the American people, regardless of political affiliation.”

Portman has attended the inauguration of every president since 1988.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement:

“Today, I join Ohioans and the rest of the nation in celebrating the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. American workers will finally have someone on their side in the White House, and millions of girls – especially Black and brown girls — all over the country are seeing that there is no limit to their dreams, and they belong in every room where decisions are made.

“I look forward to working with President Biden, Vice President Harris and my colleagues to rise to meet the challenges before us, bring our country together and continue our fight for the Dignity of Work.”