More sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 11, 2021 and Jan. 15, 2021:

• Matthew Roberts, 29, of Hamilton, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Roberts must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Douglas Brooks, 38, of Sardina, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Brooks must take part in supervised probation.

• Carrie Baker, 41, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to seven days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Baker must have no contact with the store or any of its other locations, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete 40 hours of community service.

• Alyssa Meenach, 30, of Midland, drug instrument possession, assessed $135 court costs.

• Juan Argote, 27, of West Chester, drug paraphernalia, going 83 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $60, assessed $135 court costs. Argote must pay fines and costs by March 17.

• Shavon Sweet, 41, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Artice Mulder Jr., 57, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension-financial, marked lanes violation fined $300, assessed $135 court costs.

• Michael Allen, 65, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-financial, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs.

• Basikou Jabbi, 24, of Columbus, going 90 in a 70 mp speed zone, no operator’s license, fined $350, assessed $135 court cost.

• Hezaa Al Saab, 22, of Kettering, driving under suspension-financial, going 71 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $400, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate was dismissed.

• Tracy Erkenbrecher, 39, of Highland, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jessica Williams, 30, of Wilmington, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, seat belt violation, fined $280, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Bahati Husseini, 20, of Louisville, Kentucky, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, no operator’s license, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jerrell Woodard, 33, of Cincinnati, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Woodard.

• Alisa Powley, 19, of Cincinnati, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Powley.

• Roy Breedlove, 74, of Wilmington, going 94 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Breedlove.

