Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Impaired driver with gun; several incidents involving drugs

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• A 36-year-old West Carrollton male was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence, drug paraphernalia, drug possession, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 12. According to the report, the suspect was found in possession of drugs, paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun with six live rounds around State Route 73 South and Airborne Road in Union Township. The report also indicates the suspect is a felon.

• A 33-year-old Wilmington male, currently an inmate at the Clinton County Jail, was charged with alleged illegal conveyance after “several bags of suspect narcotics” were located on him at 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 9.

• A 24-year-old Blanchester male was arrested for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 5:03 a.m. on Jan. 11. According to the report, the suspect had overdosed and “nearly died while in possession of a used hypodermic syringe” at Reeder Road residence in Vernon Township.

• At 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 13, deputies responded to a report of a gun being discharged during a domestic dispute at Wayne Road residence in Union Township. A 35-year-old male is listed as the suspect. Police collected an empty whiskey bottle, a broken beer bottle, and a spent round. No further details have been listed. No charges have been filed against the suspect yet.

• At 7:06 a.m. on Jan. 13, a 51-year-old Martinsville female advised her brother violated a protection order. A 59-year-old male from Florida was listed as the suspect.

• At 2:22 a.m. on Jan. 13, deputies discovered a “bag of powder” during a traffic stop around State Route 73 West and Williams Road in Chester Township. The suspect — a 47-year-old Wilmington male — fled the scene on foot. While no charges have been filed yet in relation to this incident, the suspect is currently facing breaking and entering and theft charges in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

• At 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 12, a female reported she was the victim of domestic violence. Her spouse — a 44-year-old Martinsville male — was listed as the suspect.

• At 1:37 p.m. on Jan. 9, a 42-year-old Vernon Township male reported his significant other — a 29-year-old Dayton female — allegedly stole a desktop computer, two laptops, a debit card, and a house key from his Reeder Road residence.

• At 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 10, a 37-year-old Liberty Township male reported his black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from his residence on West Mount Pleasant Road.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574