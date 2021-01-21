CCHD announces next phone bank for COVID-19 vaccination scheduling for ages 75 & up

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will host its next phone bank to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those individuals 75 years old and older.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, Clinton County residents may call 937-382-3829, option 0 (zero) for appointments for the week of Jan. 25.

CCHD will be providing the Pfizer brand vaccine. The Pfizer brand of vaccine is a 2-dose series given approximately 21 days apart and requires a special ultra-cold freezer to store safely. The Board of Clinton County Commissioners used CARES funding to purchase this equipment.

“COVID vaccine is a scare resource,” said Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer. “Having this ultra-cold storage capability provides extra opportunity to receive any brand of COVID vaccine for the citizens of Clinton County.”

For more information, please visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_CC-Health-District-8.jpg