Health Alliance holds its annual retreat

WILMINGTON – The Health Alliance of Clinton County held its Annual Retreat on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Snow Hill Country Club.

President Staci Close welcomed new and returning board members Connie Mason, Betty Lou Germann, Linda Madison, Jennifer Hollon, Treasurer Pat Richardson, Cindy Petrich, Kay Fisher, Ann Johnson, Bobbi Jo Schlaegel, Secretary Mary Camp, Dorothy Henry, Joann Chamberlain, Kathy Havey, Frances Sharp and Vice President Patti Cook.

The Retreat is a day-long planning session to review the results of our fundraisers in the past year, and to discuss new opportunities to sponsor events for the new year.

Health Alliance is a partner of the Clinton County Foundation, and our mission has always been to financially assist groups and individuals who are in need of help with medically related care.

We look forward to our continued work in 2021 with the Cancer Patient Assistance Program to assist those faced with a cancer diagnosis that need financial assistance in dealing with their challenges.

The Health Alliance wishes to thank all of our generous and kind sponsors, donors, and friends for the outpouring of donations given in 2020. All tax-deductible donations are welcomed to help us work behind the scenes to continue financial assistance to those in need.

Donations may be sent to: Health Alliance of Clinton County, P.O. Box 881, Wilmington, OH 45177.

