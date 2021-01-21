LOCAL BRIEFS

CVB sets annual meeting

The Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau will hold its annual meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 via Zoom. Open to the public, please join the meeting to hear about the year in review and the forecast for 2021.

To join the meeting, go to http://bit.ly/3qL2LpP .

CMHA plans meeting, report ready

The Board of Commissioners of the Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25 in the Community Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington.

The annual financial report of the CMHA for FYE Dec. 31, 2019 has been completed and filed with the Auditor of State through their Hinkle filing system. The report is available for review on the Auditor of State website or by requesting a copy directly from CMHA, 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

WCS board to meet

The Wilmington City School Board of Education regular meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 in the library at Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place. All meetings are open to the public.

Bohlin earns ISU honor

Lorelei J. Bohlin of Wilmington was named to the fall semester 2020 dean’s list at Iowa State University with a GPA of at least 3.5.