Sheriff’s reports: Thefts, scams and littering

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 17, a Midland woman reported her vehicle was taken from the 200 block of Broadway in Midland. The vehicle was later recovered from the 1100 block of Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester. No suspects were listed in the report.

• At 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 14, deputies responded to the County Maintenance Department on South South Street in Wilmington in reference to the theft of a catalytic converter. No further details were listed.

• At 11:14 a.m. on Jan. 11, a business on U.S. 22 in Union Township reported two catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.

• At 10:58 p.m. on Jan. 11, a business on West Curry Road in Liberty Township reported a converter had been stolen over the last few days.

• At 1:43 a.m. on Jan. 11, a 37-year-old Adams Township male reported he was the victim of identity fraud. A 35-year-old South Lebanon female was listed as the suspect.

• At 3:43 p.m. on Jan. 14, a 71-year-old Union Township male reported they were the victim of an unemployment scam. Between Dec. 17, 2020 and Jan. 14, 2021, the victim’s identity was stolen. No further details were listed.

• At 11:11 a.m. on Jan. 12, Clark Township Trustees reported littering had occurred around Townsend and Canada Road in Lynchburg. According to the report, someone had thrown trash out in a ditch line. No further details were listed.

• At noon on Jan. 11, a 67-year-old Adams Township male reported he had been the victim of an unemployment scam. No further details were listed.

• At noon on Jan. 11, an 83-year-old Clark Township male report a bank unemployment debit card was sent to him but had the wrong name on it. The report indicates possible identity fraud.

• At 12:08 p.m. on Jan. 11, a 47-year-old Midland female reported she was a victim of identity fraud. No further details were listed.

• At 10:51 a.m. on Jan. 12, a 38-year-old Union Township male reported his medications had been stolen. A 35-year-old female was listed as the suspect.

• At 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, deputies received a report of littering from the Clinton County Solid Waste department on East Sugartree Street in Wilmington. A 29-year-old Wilmington male is listed as a suspect. No further details were listed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-3.jpg