Breaking news: 24 vaccine appointments open for Friday (Jan. 22)

WILMINGTON — One of the local providers of the COVID-19 vaccine, HealthSource Wilmington Family Practice, has 24 open slots for Friday, Jan. 22, announced the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

If you are eligible for Phase 1B vaccinations, call 937-444-8003 first thing Friday to schedule.

Criteria for Phase 1B include: People 80 or older; first-responders (EMS, fire, or police); and healthcare workers (inpatient, outpatient, dental, or home-based).

HealthSource Wilmington Family Practice is located at 140 West Main Street in downtown Wilmington.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_image_ema.jpg