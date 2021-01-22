First-half real estate tax bills being mailed

Clinton County Treasurer Jason F Walt, CPA, announced that the first-half 2020 real estate taxes payable on or before Feb. 14, 2021 are currently being mailed.

The tax statements are being delivered via the U.S. Postal Service to property owners who are responsible for paying property taxes directly to the county. The tax bills are being printed and mailed by Smart Bill and are partially blue in color.

Property owners who escrow with a bank or mortgage company will not receive a tax statement since those institutions are responsible for making payment to the county from their customer’s escrowed funds.

Due to the virus the treasurer is asking taxpayers to pay online or by mail when possible. The safety of the public and all county employees is the priority.

Payments can be made online at www.cctreasoh.com for a fee of $1 for electronic checks, regardless of how many parcels are being paid, and a fee of 2.65% ($3 minimum) for credit and debit cards. Taxpayers can also mail their tax payments to 46 S. South St, Suite 205, Wilmington, OH 45177.

First-half real estate tax payments being mailed to the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office must have a U.S. Post Office postmark of Feb. 13, 2021 or prior to ensure timely payment.

Any real estate owner not receiving a tax bill should call the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office at 937-382-2224. Tax bills less than 50 cents will not be generated or mailed or need to be paid until such time when they exceed that limit.

Questions about the valuation, the tax calculation, CAUV or homestead should go to the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 937-382-2250.

Clinton County Treasurer’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Frida.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_Clinton-County-seal-1.jpg