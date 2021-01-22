Posted on by

Community Calendar


photo

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Monday, Jan. 25

Blood drive in Sabina hosted by the SRWW Joint Fire District Monday, Jan. 25 from 3-7 p.m. at 179 South Jackson St. Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the “Team Donor” long-sleeve t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_Community-Calendar-3.jpg