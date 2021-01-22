Community Calendar

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Monday, Jan. 25

• Blood drive in Sabina hosted by the SRWW Joint Fire District Monday, Jan. 25 from 3-7 p.m. at 179 South Jackson St. Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the “Team Donor” long-sleeve t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.