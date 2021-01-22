SOESC board to meet remotely

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold its organizational meeting — at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 — remotely in an effort to protect our community and our school officials from the spread of coronavirus and in response to the governor’s orders.

The public may attend the meeting by joining via telephone at 1-240-428-7674 (PIN: 340546554).

We strongly encourage you to test the technology in advance. If you need assistance with accessing the meeting, please contact Beth Justice by texting 740-505-6382. We will do our best to assist you in obtaining access.

A meeting agenda will be made available on the ESC’s website www.southernohioesc.org under the heading “Latest News”.