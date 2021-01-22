Fundraising set up for wildlife officer’s family

There is a fundraising website “Strong as a Behr” benefiting the family of Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife officer Kevin Behr who was shot and wounded Dec. 20 on the job in Clinton County.

The website was updated on Jan. 14 and indicates Behr was still hospitalized on that date but making progress.

The website states, “Our thoughts are with him, his wife Kathy, and their three children. We are hopeful for a swift and complete recovery. The road will be long though. Ohio Wildlife Lodge 143 has organized a fundraiser for Kevin and his family to assist them during the challenging times ahead. Please help us reach and exceed our goal.”

Donations may be made at any 5/3 Bank: Kevin J Behr Benefit Account, Routing #042202196, Account #xxxxxx2403

Or by check, payable to: Ohio Wildlife Officer Lodge 143, denoting Kevin Behr in the memo and mailed to: Tim Rourke, P.O. Box 4333, Sidney, OH 45365.

The website also includes Paypal and Venmo options for donors. To donate that way, go to the website www.unit2.org and then click on “Strong as a Behr” at the top of the home page.

Behr was struck and wounded Dec. 20 when Brian R. Liming, 44 of the Jamestown area, allegedly discharged a firearm while reportedly going after a deer in the woods in the Martinsville area.

Three men were charged in relation to the incident. They allegedly were engaged in deer poaching. Wildlife officers were investigating a deer poaching complaint when the shooting occurred, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

ODNR Division of Wildlife officer Kevin Behr https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_behr_9.jpg ODNR Division of Wildlife officer Kevin Behr Strong as a Behr website