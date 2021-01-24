UPDATED: All clear after alert reported at CMH

WILMINGTON — Multiple law enforcement agencies were at Clinton Memorial Hospital Sunday afternoon after employees and police were alerted to a report of a possible person with a gun about 2:30 p.m. But within about an hour, police gave the “all clear.”

“This afternoon, Clinton Memorial Hospital issued a campus-wide security alert and deployed procedures to secure the hospital in response to a report of a potential threat,” according to a statement from the hospital at 4:40 p.m. “Authorities have since investigated and determined that the campus is clear. The security alert has been lifted at our facility.

“The safety of our patients, employees, physicians, and visitors is our top priority, and we are appreciative of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Wilmington Police Department for their quick response.

At least a dozen vehicles from local law enforcement agencies responded.

