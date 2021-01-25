Blan’s Putman Elementary going remote-only for rest of week beginning tomorrow

BLANCHESTER — Putman Elementary School will be switching from in-person learning to remote learning beginning Tuesday, Jan. 26 through Friday, Jan. 29; the tentative plan is to return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 1, Superintendent Dean Lynch announced in a one-call at noon Monday.

“The reason we are switching is the number of employee absences due to the virus which created a lack of personnel to run the day to day operations of the school,” Lynch said.

All other buildings in the district will remain open to in-person learning.

“I greatly appreciate our parents understanding,” said Lynch. “I realize such a decision puts a wrinkle in their schedules. But, we are doing the best we can in keeping the school doors open. The past two weeks we have come within hours of switching to remote learning in other buildings within the district.

“Fortunately, we were able to secure enough personnel to get us through the school day. However, this isn’t the case with Putman Elementary this week.”

