Local Briefs: Midland council meets; local earns MU degree

Midland council holds meeting

The Village of Midland council held its first meeting of 2021 on Jan. 8. Council members are Kimberly Cole, Robert Rose, Larry Welch and Cindy Blackburn.

Village council meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month at the municipal building at 111 S. Broadway St. The public is always welcome to attend.

The Annual Financial Statement is complete and available for public inspection. A copy may be obtained by calling Fiscal Officer, Wanda E. Armstrong at 937-725-3973 or emailing vmidland@yahoo.com.

Monhollen earns MU degree

Jared Monhollen of Blanchester earned an Associate in Applied Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice, from Miami University in December, 2020.