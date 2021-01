WILMINGTON — The annual March for Life commemorating and marking opposition to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade was held locally Monday on the sidewalk around courthouse square in Wilmington. Several dozen local residents of all ages participated during the cold drizzle.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_DSC_0217.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_DSC_0219.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_DSC_0223.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_DSC_0228.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_DSC_0232.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_DSC_0233.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_DSC_0234.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal