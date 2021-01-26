Health Alliance donates to hospice

The Health Alliance of Clinton County recently donated $1,000 to Community Care Hospice, funds which will be used for patient care and services.

“We are grateful to The Health Alliance Clinton County for supporting our mission,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “Our mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family.”

Throughout the year, The Health Alliance of Clinton County raises money to financially assist with the healthcare needs of the Clinton County community. Past fundraisers have included the April Fools Annual 5k Run/1 Mile Walk, $5 jewelry sales, book fairs, holiday balls, and the sale of cookbooks.

“The Health Alliance of Clinton County donates to local organizations like Community Care Hospice to help support the community’s health needs,” said Cindy Petrich, 2020 president of the Health Alliance of Clinton County. “Through different events held during the year to raise money, we are able to assist with the healthcare needs of Clinton County residents. Hospice has been a wonderful blessing to many families during a difficult time.”

From left are Sydney Truax, special events associate, Ohio's Hospice; Katie Bottorff, community outreach liaison, Community Care Hospice; and Cindy Petrich, 2020 president of The Health Alliance of Clinton County.