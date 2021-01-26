Local Briefs: SRWW JFD, County Board of DD hold organizational meetings; Veidt earns honor

Board of DD reorganizes

The Clinton County Board of DD held its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The following officers were elected: Angie Calendine, President; Robert Wilson, Vice President; and Joan Burge, Recording Secretary. Additional board members include Bud Lewis, Kelly Straw, Susan Frazier and Cristina Lewis.

The board will meet at noon on the third Tuesday of each month — with the exception of July and December when there will be no meeting — at the Clinton County Board of DD, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington.

SRWW JFD organizes

The 2021 organizational meeting of SRWW Joint Fire District #2 was held Jan. 19 at the Sabina Firehouse.

Paul Whittington, Wilson Township Representative, was elected president and Peggy Slone, Sabina Village Representative, will serve as vice president. Other members are Richard Grove, who represents Richland Township, and Wayne Township representative, Kevin Bean.

The fire chief is Charles (Chuck) Gaskins and Bonnie Starcher is fiscal officer. Meetings are open to the public are held the third Tuesday of each month at 8 p.m. at the Sabina Firehouse, 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina.

Veidt earns Lander honor

Olivia Veidt of Wilmington was named to the fall semester 2020 president’s list with a GPA of 4.0 at Lander University in Greenwood, S.C.