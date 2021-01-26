Jail terms, fines handed down in Clinton Co. Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 11, 2021 and Jan. 15, 2021:

• Jason Creager, 37, of Blanchester, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Creager must have no contact with the victims.

• Stephanie Singer, 31, of Cincinnati, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Singer must have no contact with the victim or the incident location.

• Mariah Johnson, 21, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-low breathalyzer sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 20, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Johnson must take part in supervised probation. Operator’s license was destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Feb. 20, 2021.

• Nicholas Buerkle, 41, of Blanchester, aggravated trespassing, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an attempted burglary charge. An aggravated menacing charge was dismissed.

• Emily Biechler, 26, of Kettering, child endangerment, reckless operation, sentenced to 120 days (suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. The reckless operation offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Biechler must complete a three-day non-residential program, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A child restraint and marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Scott Woodgeard, 45, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Woodgeard must take part in supervised probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Zachary Benges, 32, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Benges must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Laura McCrobie, 36, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 21 days in jail (18 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. McCrobie must pay restitution, write a letter of apology, have no contact with the victim, complete diversion, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. A second theft charge was dismissed.

• Thomas Price, 73, of Clarksville, criminal damages, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Price must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, and pay $4500 in restitution.

• Jerrod Griffith, 34, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to one day in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Griffith must have no contact with the victim.

