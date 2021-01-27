Port Authority announces open enrollment for 10,000 Small Businesses program

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority, through its partnership with the Ohio SBDC, announced that Sinclair Community College will be providing virtual access to the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) program in May 2021.

Applications for the 2021 cohort are available at 10KSBapply.com.

“The 10KSB program is dedicated to small businesses,” said Jennifer Klus Ekey, economic development director for the Clinton County Port Authority, “and is an especially valuable opportunity for the small business community during this time.”

The 10KSB has helped strengthen over 9,700 small businesses in all 50 states since its inception in 2009. The program provides business education, wrap-around support services, and pathways to capital for growth-oriented entrepreneurs.

The program is offered at no cost to the business owner – every business owner selected to participate receives a full scholarship, funded by the Goldman Sachs Foundation.

“Participants will gain practical skills to take their business to the next level,” explained Ekey. “This initiative provides tangible education and mentoring on a variety of topics, such as reading and developing financial statements, negotiations, and marketing.”

With one-on-one business advising, participants develop an actionable and specific 5-year growth plan for the business with the help of business advisors and like-minded entrepreneurs. Within 6 months of graduating, 67% of the program alumni reported increased revenues, and 47 percent added new jobs.

10,000 Small Businesses looks for applicants who are passionate about growing their business and creating jobs in their communities. Applicants must be the owner or co-owner of a business which: has been in operation for at least two years; brought in at least $75,000 in revenues from the most recent fiscal year; has at least two employees (including the owner).

The application deadline is Feb. 1, 2021. Visit 10KSBapply.com to learn more about the program and to apply. Questions should be directed to 10KSB@sinclair.edu.

For more on the Clinton County Port Authority, visit ChooseClintonCountyOH.org.

For more on Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Miami Regionals, visit https://www.miamioh.edu/regionals/sbdc.

