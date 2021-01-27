Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports: Investigating domestic violence incidents, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 42-year-old Jamestown male for alleged domestic violence after responding to a report of a female being assaulted at 5 a.m. on Jan. 24. According to the report, deputies responded to a residence on State Route 134 South in Union Township and found a female subject with severe lacerations and other major injuries. The report indicates the suspect was the victim’s husband. The report indicates drugs may have been involved. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old Clarksville male for alleged domestic violence after responding to a Nauvoo Road in Clarksville. at 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 18. A 54-year-old female with apparent minor injuries was listed as the victim. Drugs were believed to have been involved.

• Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Blanchester male for alleged improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle at 12:41 a.m. on Jan. 20. According to the report, the suspect was found in possession of a loaded rifle and a handgun during a traffic stop around U.S. 22 in Union Township. No drugs or alcohol were apparently involved.

• Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Midland male for allegedly receiving stolen property after receiving a vehicle theft report at 2:59 a.m. on Jan. 22 on Dorothy Lane in New Vienna. According to the report, a white 1998 Chevrolet Blazer 4×4 was stolen from a 50-year-old New Vienna male. The vehicle was recovered. Deputies also seized counterfeit $50 bills totaling in $800 as evidence. A 25-year-old Midland male was also listed as a suspect.

• At 4:17 p.m. on Jan. 22, deputies recovered a vehicle reported stolen from Dayton in the 100 block of Cuba Pike in Midland. According to the report, the vehicle was a brown 1997 Honda Civic four-door belonging to a 30-year-old Dayton male. A 42-year-old Wilmington was listed as a suspect.

• At 2:48 a.m. on Jan. 18, deputies came across a male subject with a warrant at the 2600 block of U.S. 22 West in Union Township. Deputies also discovered the subject in possession of possible criminal tools. The report lists a battery saw as the item found.

• At 7:07 a.m. on Jan. 18, a 56-year-old Blanchester female reported multiple items were stolen from her barn on Woodville Road in Marion Township between Jan. 4 and Jan. 17. The report lists two propane heaters, two air conditioners, and 250 feet of generator cables as the stolen items.

• At 5:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, deputies responded to a residence on State Route 73 South in Green Township in reference to a possible burglary. The report indicates damage was done to something labeled as “other structure.” A resident was listed as the victim. A 25-year-old Middletown male was listed as a suspect.

• At 2:11 p.m. on Jan. 18, deputies responded to a Gumley Road residence in Washington Township in reference to a theft. A Blanchester male reported three acquaintances stole multiple items. The report lists a Bose stereo, two silver Plueger fishing reels, and an unknown amount of collector coins as the stolen items.

• At 7:02 p.m. a 30-year-old Blanchester/Marion Township female reported a o$100 bill being stolen sometime overnight. The incident took place at the victim’s residence on Wisby Road in Blanchester/Marion Township.

• At 10:16 a.m. on Jan. 18, deputies responded to a farm on Gallimore Road in Sabina in reference to a theft. The report lists a two-wheel trailer with a flip-down ramp as the stolen item.

• At 10:31 a.m. on Jan. 20, a 65-year-old Sabina female reported her Social Security number was stolen and being used to file for unemployment.

• At 4:48 p.m. on Jan. 21, a 50-year-old Midland female reported someone filed for unemployment under her name.

