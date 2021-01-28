Throwback Thursday: Step into Sniders’ shoes

These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 24, 1942:

National headlines

• ‘Reports Reds To Join Pacific Battle’

“(AP) — Allied victories at sea and in the air brightened the war picture today as Sir Stafford Cripps, retiring British ambassador to Moscow, hinted broadly that Russia, with 9,000,0000 men now under arms, might join in the far Pacific battle against Japan.”

• ‘Japanese Issue Harsh Decrees in Philippines’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Fresh hordes of Japanese invasion troops, supported by barrages from warship guns, forced General Douglas MacArthur’s American-Filipino defenders to fall back in heavy and bloody fighting on the west coast of Bataan peninsula today, but fierce counter-attacks hurled the Japanese from other points.”

Locally

• “Miss Inez Vance, Wilmington, a senior at Wilmington College, will be crowned as Homecoming Queen at festivities between halves of the Wilmington College-Capital University basketball game at the college gymnasium Saturday night.”

• “Mrs. Sheldon Shrieves opened her spacious home Friday afternoon for the meeting of the Six and Twenty Club.” Program leader was Mrs. Esper McMillan along with members and guests Mrs. Horace McMillan, Mrs. Carl McMillan, Miss Olive Austin, Mrs. S.A. Mitchell, Mrs. Frederick D. Merrick, Mrs. Will Hains, Mrs. M.D. Barns, Miss Bess Ireton, Mrs. Frank Whinery, Miss Emma Browning and Mrs. Everett Hoskins.

• Modern Mothers Club met at the home of Mrs. Herman Johnson as Mrs. Leon Kreger, county health nurse, presented on the topic “Children’s Diseases.” Guests included Mrs. Chester Webb and Mrs. Bert Webb along with members Mrs. Robert Johnson, Mrs. Fred Johnson, Mrs. Gene Stanforth, Mrs. Harold Richards, Mrs. Conrad Hartman, Mrs. Ralph Shanks, Mrs. Raymond Smith, Mrs. Howard Pidgeon, Mrs. Glenn Custis and Mrs. Robert Conard.

• The Wilmington Hurricane fell to Washington 43-25 as the referee called 42 fouls in the game. Fite led Wilmington with 13 points.

• Port William defeated Kingman 61-38 led by Gene Devoe’s 17 points and despite Randolph Brown’s 24 points for Kingman. Clarksville downed New Vienna 57-42. Sabina led by Lanman’s 18 points beat Wayne 41-19. Martinsville defeated Jefferson 45-36 as Quigley, Page and Edgington combined for 40 points. Reesville beat Adams 47-30 led by Bill Drake’s 19 points, and Blanchester fell to Lynchburg 32-23 as both Bowman and Starkey had 7 points for Blan.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were Robert Taylor and Lana Turner in “Johnny Eager”. At the Lamax Theatre was “San Antonio Rose” and “Unexpected Uncle.”

Albert and Morris Snider in their shoe store at 31 E. Locust St., Wilmington, in 1930. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.