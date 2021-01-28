More sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 11, 2021 and Jan. 15, 2021:

• Dawson Nace, 22, of Sardinia, hit-skip, operator’s license was suspended from Jan. 20, 2021 to July 20, 2021, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of marijuana possession and no operator’s license were dismissed.

• David Blackmon, 38, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, going 88 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $280, assessed $135 court costs.

• James Welch, 50, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A second drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Jeremy Lamb, 35, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A fictional registration charge was dismissed.

• Charles McCrobie, 38, of Martinsville, reckless operation, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a hit-skip charge. An improper backing charge was dismissed.

• George Bryant, 60, of Wilmington, littering, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Robert Wilder, 24, of Blanchester, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• William Hamm, 40, of Wilmington, persistent disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs.

• David Taylor, 70, of Blanchester, hit-skip, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. A right of way violation was dismissed.

• Andre Sharp, 32, of Blanchester, no operator’s license, criminal damages, fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. Additional charges of ‘open container’, a second criminal damages charge, a second no operator’s license, and two animal cruelty charges were dismissed.

• Ashley Ramsey, 26, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Andrew Spence, 31, of Columbus, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Spence.

• Antwain Cassell, 29, of Columbus, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Cassell.

• Corwin Duncan, 28, of McDermott, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Duncan.

• Deshawn Dubose, 27, of Chillicothe, driving under suspension, seat belt violation, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The cases were waived by Dubose.

• Teagan Zurface, 21, of Wilmington, going 92 in a 65 speed zone, fined $105, accessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Zurface.

• Brooke Lovejoy, 20, of Tipp City, marijuana possession, fined $215. The case was waived by Lovejoy.

• Sonny Allender, 24, of Sabina, reckless operations, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Allender,

• Amber Honsaker, 22, of Richmond, Texas, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Honsaker.

• Blake Pearce, 18, of Lebanon, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Pearce.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

