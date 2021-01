The Clinton County Health District’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week for residents age 70 and up have all been booked as of 11 a.m., according to Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer.

The phone bank for scheduling those appointments had begun at 9 a.m. Friday.

