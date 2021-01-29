Clinton County schools staff vaccinations set for Week 4 (week of Feb. 22)

COLUMBUS — Ohio K-12 schools, including public, private, and career-tech entities, learned Friday when their teachers and staff necessary for in-person learning are able to begin receiving vaccines.

School staffs in Clinton County will receiving vaccinations beginning in the program’s fourth week — beginning Feb. 22. Districts/schools listed by the state for Week 4 include Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, Wilmington and East Clinton as well as Wilmington Christian Academy, Southern Ohio ESC and Keystone Autism and Behavior Interventions.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has made clear his goal of Ohio returning to in-person learning either full-time or in a hybrid model by March 1st. In order to do this, the governor identified teachers and school personnel necessary for in-person learning as Phase 1B recipients as part of the Ohio COVID-19 Vaccination program.

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1st,” said Governor DeWine. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”

The plan also makes the process as simple as possible for staff to be vaccinated and is organized to allow most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date. For the limited number of counties where vaccinations will take place over multiple weeks, local leaders will make the logistical and scheduling decisions.

Eligible recipients may learn more about the locations and times of the vaccination sites from their administrators. The following documents list the entities by county in the week when teachers and personnel are able to begin vaccinations.

