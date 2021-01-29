ATSG employees raise $400,000 for charity in annual giving campaign

WILMINGTON — Air Transport Services Group, Inc. announced the company’s annual charity drive contributions for 2020 totaled more than $400,000.

This year’s campaign, branded “We Rise By Lifting Others,” invited the more than 5,300 employees who work for ATSG companies around the world to participate in fundraising activities to benefit a range of charitable organizations, including the United Way, American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, ATSG Cares, Habitat for Humanity, and Wounded Warrior Project, among others.

The majority of the campaign’s donations come from employee contributions made via payroll deduction. The number of employees contributing to the campaign this year increased by more than 50 percent over the previous year.

“I’m extremely proud of the generosity and compassion of our employees, who recognize the importance of continuing to fund the critical work of these charities and to give back to our communities,” said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG, “especially in a year in which non-profit service organizations have seen a marked increase in demand for their services as a result of the pandemic.”

ATSG’s support of the charities in the campaign included more than $150,000 in corporate donations. The employees have taken part in an annual charity campaign since 1984, providing positive returns to charitable organizations and engaging the ATSG team around the globe.

For more information, visit www.atsginc.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_atsg-logo.jpg