Did you receive a 1099 in error from Ohio DJFS regarding unemployment?

Local law enforcement has reported that some Clinton Countians have received a letter regarding unemployment claims — purportedly from the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services — that appears to be fraudulent, possibly due to stolen IDs. These letters may state that you received unemployment compensation that you did not receive nor applied for. If you believe you have received such a fraudulent letter, go to https://unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov (shown) or call the ODJFS fraud hotline at 1-800-686-1555.

