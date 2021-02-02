STORY UPDATED: OSHP: Man seriously injured when sedan rear-ends Amish buggy in Highland Co.

HIGHLAND CO. — A member of Highland County’s Amish community was flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton following a crash shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 62, just south of New Market.

At approximately 12:07 p.m. Corey Gardner, 18, of West Union, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Impala southbound on US 62 in New Market Township when his vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy operated by Scott Richardson, 56, of Hillsboro, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.

Richardson was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with serious injuries.

The horse was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Emergency personnel from Paint Creek Joint EMS Fire District responded to the crash scene, which closed U.S. 62 to both north and southbound traffic for about two hours.

Personnel from the Ohio Dept. of Transportation blocked and re-routed traffic at the U.S. 62/S.R. 136 intersection and at the U.S. 62/New Market Rd. crossroads.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The wreckage of an Amish buggy rests on the roadway of U.S. 62 in front of a CareFlight helicopter from Dayton’s Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of the buggy was airlifted with undisclosed injuries following the crash Tuesday afternoon between the buggy and another vehicle. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_Chopper-and-buggy-3.jpg The wreckage of an Amish buggy rests on the roadway of U.S. 62 in front of a CareFlight helicopter from Dayton’s Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of the buggy was airlifted with undisclosed injuries following the crash Tuesday afternoon between the buggy and another vehicle. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

U.S. 62 closed to traffic for two hours