Local Briefs: Vaccine at CVS by appointment; HealthFirst funds to CAP

CVS now providing vaccine

Early this week, a provider was added to the list of local sites where a COVID-19 vaccine is available to eligible people by appointment.

CVS in downtown Wilmington on East Main Street is the newly added site in Clinton County.

The five Clinton County providers now are: Clinton Memorial Hospital; HealthSource Wilmington; Blanchester Kroger; the newly added CVS in Wilmington; and the Clinton County Health Department based in Wilmington.

On Tuesday, Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Bauer advised that vaccine quantities being sent to the health department will be reduced as it is being diverted to other locations for K through 12 school personnel immunizations over the next few weeks.

The current phase of the vaccination program is labeled 1-B. The Phase 1-B eligibility criteria are people who are 70 and older, and those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

Keep in mind phone appointments with the Clinton County Health Department are accepted only during designated, announced phone bank time periods. That’s because they can’t host a phone bank until they know how much and when they will receive vaccine, which varies from week to week.

You may also visit Ohio’s vaccine website to find other providers in Ohio. This list is updated as new providers are added: https://vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov/

HealthFirst funds to CAP

Clinton County Community Action Program (CAP) was awarded funds from HealthFirst for Clinton County through the Clinton County Foundation to be used as a required local match for the Mobility Manager position as well as the purchase of a handicap accessible van.

A grant, provided to Community Action from ODOT for both items, required a 20 percent match. Thanks to HealthFirst for funding of $19,648, the local match for the second year of the Mobility Manager position as well as the match for purchase of a handicap accessible van to assist Clinton County seniors was met.

Richland Twp. trustees reorganize

The Richland Township Board of Trustees reorganized Jan. 14, 2021. Kenneth Fliehman was elected president, Robert Hazelbaker vice president, and Richard Grove as third trustee. Deborah Laufer is the fiscal officer.

Regular meetings of the Richland Township trustees will be held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 2:30 p.m. at 330 North College Street in Sabina. The meetings are open to the public.

Also, the 2020 Annual Financial Report is complete and available for viewing at the township house.