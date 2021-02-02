Sentences handed down in Clinton Co. Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 25, 2021 and Jan. 29, 2021:

• Christopher Conger, 29, of Wilmington, O.V.I., driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 28, 2021 to Jan. 27, 2022, fined $850, assessed $135 court costs. Conger must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective February 12. Conger must pay $37.50 in restitution to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Operator’s license was destroyed. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay charge and a marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Herschel Parker Jr., 27, of Blanchester, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Parker must complete a three-day non-residential intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Property was returned to Parker. A left of center violation was dismissed.

• Sarah Glover, 39, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, theft, hit-skip, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $350, assessed $270 court costs. Glover must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim. Additional charges of trespassing and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Donald Kinney, 30, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $135, assessed $270 court costs. Kinney must commit no further offenses for two years. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and marijuana possession were dismissed.

• Christopher Fahlbusch, 41, of Cuba, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Fahlbusch must take part in supervised probation, complete 40 hours of community service, and have no contact with the victim.

• Timothy Kuhn, 42, of Lorain, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Kuhn must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. Additional charges of resisting arrest charge was and an O.V.I. were dismissed.

• Nicholas Dilley, 42, of Galloway, driving under suspension-noncompliance, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kyle Hensley, 40, of Clarksville, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs.

• Nicole Robinson, 37, of Wilmington, trespassing, assessed $135 court costs.

• Shawn Wells, 41, of Clarksville, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an aggravated menacing charge.

• Shantel Arnold, 24, of Cleveland, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Arnold.

• Terry Williams, 36, of Blanchester, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Williams.

• Andrew Council Jr., 54, of Lanham, Maryland, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $90, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Council.

