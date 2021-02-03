Local Briefs: Wilmington recycling to be picked up every other week in February; ODOT sets lane closures for ramps

Residential recycling every other week

WILMINGTON — Due to equipment problems, the Wilmington Sanitation Department this month will pick up residential recycling toters only during the weeks of Feb. 8 and 22. The residential recycling pickup those weeks will be on your regular trash day.

The weekly recycling pickup schedule is expected to resume in March. There is no pickup of the residential recycling toters this week.

Also, as a reminder, please ensure all your regular (non-recycling) trash is bagged within your receptacle in order to keep the city sanitation workers safe during the COVID-19 crisis. No trash placed outside of the receptacle will be collected.

Ramp lane closures set

Delineator installation requires various lane closures at the on and off ramps of the following locations this week, according to ODOT, Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 3-6:

• Clinton County — I-71 at SR 72, US 68 and SR 73; and, US 68 at SR 73 and SR 350

Intermittent lane closures will be in effect daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic at or near the work zone