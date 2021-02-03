Barn a total loss from Tuesday night blaze

CHESTER TWP. — A barn was declared a total loss after a Tuesday night fire at 957 Hormell Road in Clinton County.

Chester Township Fire Department Chief Chuck Whipple said a neighbor heard an explosion and called the property owner, who called 911. The barn was quickly engulfed in flames.

“It was fully engulfed when we got the call,” said Whipple. “There were a lot of contents in the barn — two vehicles, a tractor and a lot more. It was a total loss.”

There were no injuries. Whipple said the cause is currently undetermined and the fire remains under investigation.

CTFD Capt. Scott Spicer said they were on the scene for three hours, 21 minutes; fire departments from Wilmington, Port William, Massie Township, and Spring Valley (Greene County) also fought the fire.

Spicer said 15 pieces of apparatus and 35 fire and EMS personnel were on scene.

The aftermath of the fire the following morning. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_aftermath.jpeg The aftermath of the fire the following morning. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_1253-1.jpeg