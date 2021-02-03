All local races uncontested and no local issues, so no May 4 primary in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — With all local races uncontested and no issues on the ballot, there will not be a primary election in Clinton County on May 4.
“This has only happened once in the 16 years I’ve been here,” said Clinton County Board of Elections Director Shane Breckel, adding that this can happen in odd-numbered years.
The deadline for candidates to file was 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
“In odd numbered years when there are no competitive races within the Democratic and Republican candidates that file, no primary election is required,” said Breckel. “The candidates certified by the Board of Elections at their Wednesday, February 10 meeting will be nominated to appear on the ballot for the November 2, 2021 General Election.”
He said the filing deadline for independent candidates in partisan races to appear on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot is Monday, May 3. The deadline for candidates in nonpartisan races to appear on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot is Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Current City of Wilmington councilmembers Kristi Fickert (3rd Ward) and Kelsey Swindler (At-Large) did not file for re-election. Current At-Large councilmember Bill Liermann is running to represent the 3rd Ward.
Candidates who filed (and whose names will now appear on the November ballot) and offices sought will include:
Clinton County Municipal Court Judge (elect 1)
Mike Daugherty, Republican
CITY OF WILMINGTON
Treasurer (elect 1)
Paul Fear, Republican
President of Council
Mark McKay, Republican
Council, At-Large (elect 3)
Michael Allbright, Democrat
Nick Eveland, Republican
Matt Purkey, Republican
Council, 1st Ward (elect 1)
Jonathan McKay, Republican
Council, 2nd Ward (elect 1)
Michael Snarr, Democrat
Council, 3rd Ward (elect 1)
William Liermann, Republican
Council, 4th Ward (elect 1)
Bob Osborn Jr., Republican
BLANCHESTER
Village Council (elect 4)
Reilly Hopkins, Republican
Trustee of Public Affairs (elect 1)
James Bowling