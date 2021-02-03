All local races uncontested and no local issues, so no May 4 primary in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — With all local races uncontested and no issues on the ballot, there will not be a primary election in Clinton County on May 4.

“This has only happened once in the 16 years I’ve been here,” said Clinton County Board of Elections Director Shane Breckel, adding that this can happen in odd-numbered years.

The deadline for candidates to file was 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

“In odd numbered years when there are no competitive races within the Democratic and Republican candidates that file, no primary election is required,” said Breckel. “The candidates certified by the Board of Elections at their Wednesday, February 10 meeting will be nominated to appear on the ballot for the November 2, 2021 General Election.”

He said the filing deadline for independent candidates in partisan races to appear on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot is Monday, May 3. The deadline for candidates in nonpartisan races to appear on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot is Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Current City of Wilmington councilmembers Kristi Fickert (3rd Ward) and Kelsey Swindler (At-Large) did not file for re-election. Current At-Large councilmember Bill Liermann is running to represent the 3rd Ward.

Candidates who filed (and whose names will now appear on the November ballot) and offices sought will include:

Clinton County Municipal Court Judge (elect 1)

Mike Daugherty, Republican

CITY OF WILMINGTON

Treasurer (elect 1)

Paul Fear, Republican

President of Council

Mark McKay, Republican

Council, At-Large (elect 3)

Michael Allbright, Democrat

Nick Eveland, Republican

Matt Purkey, Republican

Council, 1st Ward (elect 1)

Jonathan McKay, Republican

Council, 2nd Ward (elect 1)

Michael Snarr, Democrat

Council, 3rd Ward (elect 1)

William Liermann, Republican

Council, 4th Ward (elect 1)

Bob Osborn Jr., Republican

BLANCHESTER

Village Council (elect 4)

Reilly Hopkins, Republican

Trustee of Public Affairs (elect 1)

James Bowling

