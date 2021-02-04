Throwback Thursday: Business is blooming

These are some highlights from the News Journal on February 5, 1955:

Locally

• ‘Wilmington and Clarksville Win Titles’

“Wilmington High School won the South Central League basketball championship Friday night with a 58-42 victory over Hillsboro on the Wilmington court. The last time the Hurricane won a South Central League title was 1936-37, and then they had to share it with Hillsboro and Greenfield.” The ‘Cane, 7-0 in the league, scored the first 12 points; overall they were led by Jim Doak’s 15 points and Ron Carey’s 12.

“Clarksville is the new Clinton County Basketball League champion” as the team, at its homecoming game, slammed Kingman 106-31 for its 15th consecutive win. They were led by Gary Wysong’s 23 points, Wesley Burton’s 22 and Dick DeBoard’s 21.

Blanchester downed Adams 59-35 to spoil the homecoming in Sligo as Russell Monjar tallied 15 points and Gurney walls led Adams with 14. Also, Port William beat Martinsville 79-75

New Vienna downed Sabina 91-51 led by John Achor’s 25 points, while Port William nipped Martinsville 79-75 led by Jack Haley and Dave Weller with over 20 points each.

• The Wilmington Jaycee-ettes held a diner meeting at the General Denver including Mrs. J.B. Patton, Mrs. Richard Clayton, Mrs. Edward Thompson, Mrs. Richard Townsend, Mrs. Philip Haynes, Mrs. Martin Dupler, Mrs. Robert Ford, Mrs. Jack Curtis, Mrs. David Harcum, Mrs. Roger Zeigler, Mrs. Richard Starkey, Mrs. Frederick Buckley, Mrs. Robert Hart, Mrs. William Henry Jr., Mrs. Paul Pusateri, Mrs. William Ryan, Mrs. Howard Hiatt, Mrs. Leonard Kaufman, Mrs. Burton Horne, Mrs. Robert Kemerly, Mrs. Jacque Clark, Mrs. James Barlow, Mrs. Charles Farquhar, Mrs. Donald Babb, Mrs. Carroll Carr, Mrs. Dale Minton, Mrs. William Ellis, Mrs. Robert Spaeth, Mrs. Leonard Prentiss, Mrs. Johnnie Carr, Mrs. George Wollenslagel and Mrs. Joseph Webb.

• Wilmington Appliances at 105 N. South St. advertised a Crosley Shelvador refrigerator for a sale price of $378, well below the regular price of $499.95.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were Spencer Tracy and Robert Ryan in “Bad Day at Black Rock.”

This photo is of Moores and Swindler Florists in Wilmington. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.