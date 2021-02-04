DeWine: More vaccines on the way to Ohio; Clinton County’s latest numbers

Gov. Mike DeWine told Ohioans during his Thursday briefing that a higher rate of doses of COVID-19 vaccine are on the way.

“Moderna doses have increased from 73,200 two weeks ago to 105,600 coming to Ohio next week,” he said. “We believe Moderna vaccine shipments will expand as well.

“Also, Pfizer tells us that at least by the end of March, vaccine shipments to Ohio should double compared to where we are today. They are currently shipping 73,000 doses to Ohio each week.

“Pfizer tells us that they’ll be able to increase the amount of vaccine available for federal shipment by about 40% around the middle of Feb. This should mean that Ohio’s doses should increase by this much around the same time.”

Locally

According to the Ohio Department of Health website Thursday afternoon, the COVID-19 numbers at long-term care facilities in Clinton County include: Autumn Years — 11 current week resident cases and zero current week staff cases; Ohio Living Cape May — zero current week resident cases and 2 current week staff cases; Continental Manor, zero current week resident cases and 2 current week staff cases; and the Laurels of Blanchester — 12 current week resident cases and 1 current week staff case.

The state shows that Clinton County has had a total of 3,134 cases (with 2,702 presumed recovered) since the pandemic began, with 46 deaths.

Jobless claims

Ohioans filed 47,786 initial jobless claims last week, according to statistics the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported to the U.S. Department of Labor Thursday. This was 226,429 fewer than – or about 17% of – the peak last year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 46 weeks — 2,275,898 — was more than the combined total of those filed during the last five years.

Ohioans filed 278,102 continued jobless claims last week, which was 498,200 fewer than – or about 36% of – the peak last year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits. In addition, 143,285 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

Over the last 46 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $8.2 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 916,000 Ohioans.

Teacher Dr. Mawdo Fall, a teacher in Reynoldsburg, is vaccinated by a nurse from a Kroger Little Clinic in Pickerington Thursday afternoon, shown remotely during the governor’s briefing. Staffs of schools in Clinton County are slated to be vaccinated later this month. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_vaxx.jpg Teacher Dr. Mawdo Fall, a teacher in Reynoldsburg, is vaccinated by a nurse from a Kroger Little Clinic in Pickerington Thursday afternoon, shown remotely during the governor’s briefing. Staffs of schools in Clinton County are slated to be vaccinated later this month. The Ohio Channel