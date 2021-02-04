Laurels a ‘Best Workplace for Aging Services’

Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine honored Ciena Healthcare/Laurel Health Care Company as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services.

In Clinton County, Laurel Health includes The Laurels of Blanchester.

The ranking considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care in the Aging Services industry, according to a news release.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Ciena Healthcare/Laurel Health Care Company took the No. 18 spot on the list.

“All of us at Ciena Healthcare and Laurel Health Care Company are honored to earn recognition as a 2020 Best Workplace for Aging Services,” Mohammad A. Qazi, president and CEO of Ciena Healthcare and Laurel Health Care Company, said.

“The feedback we received from over 5,000 surveys has overwhelmingly revealed Ciena and Laurel employees take pride in their work, feel safe and respected in the workplace, and are treated fairly regardless of their background. The data we’ve received from Great Place to Work has been invaluable to our leadership team as we continue to build and sustain a great work culture at our skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers.”