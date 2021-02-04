Clinton County Habitat for Humanity family moves into home

Clinton County Habitat for Humanity has completed building its 42nd home. Raymond Baker, his granddaughter Keshia and her children Jacob 10, Kaydence 7, and Ryan 5 have moved into their new home in Wilmington from a one-bedroom apartment they had shared.

Keshia shared that she moved in with her grandfather to help pay the bills after her grandmother, Charlotte, Raymond’s wife, passed away in October 2019. Raymond and Charlotte had been waiting to have a home built in the Wilmington area for about two years.

Raymond Baker worked with the construction crew on at least two homes prior to working on this new house.

Mr. Baker is well known in the Wilmington area, having worked at the Southridge Market for over 20 years and living here for 40 years.

He was accepted into the Habitat for Humanity program a couple years ago, and started working on his 300 sweat-equity hours at projects in Blanchester and again in Midland.

Raymond joined a construction crew of eight men and women who dedicate two days a week to this cause. Volunteers are welcome to join in the construction of Clinton County Habitat houses on Wednesdays and Saturdays, weather permitting, or to use their cooking skills to provide well-appreciated lunches to the construction workers on one of those work days, stated a news release.

Submitted photo