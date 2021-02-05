Cape May earns ‘Best of Senior Living’

WILMINGTON – Ohio Living Cape May, a senior living community based in Wilmington, is proud to announce that it has been honored as a SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living 2021 award winner by A Place for Mom, Inc., the largest senior living referral service in North America.

The honor represents the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living and other senior living providers, determined by the reviews of seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation’s largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services. This designation honors only the top 3 percent of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.

This year has been tough for so many and Ohio Living Cape May has shown its resilience in the face of this challenge. Many of the top reviews shared what kept residents feeling safe, less isolated, and stimulated both mentally and physically.

From innovative activities such as behind-the-glass BINGO, and virtual art classes, to staying connected with loved ones with a socially-distanced parade starring friends and family and easily-accessible video calls, Ohio Living Cape May has delivered on its mission.

“Ohio Living Cape May has been a shining example of how to excel in the face of difficulty,” said Brad Reynolds, executive director and administrator. “Our staff prioritize the health, safety and happiness of the residents above all else, and they have gone above and beyond in harnessing their creativity and positive spirit to find new ways to continue to provide the absolute best of care for our community.”

Playing it safe with social distancing and more safety measures at Ohio Living Cape May.

