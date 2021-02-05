Free fresh food for all Friday

WILMINGTON — Vehicles lined up as free food was distributed beginning at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (or until supplies last) Friday as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.

Over 1,000 boxes of fresh food including meat, dairy and vegetables were to be given out at the Clinton County Fairgrounds as dozens of local volunteers gave their time while braving the cold, windy conditions.

It took many area volunteers to make for a successful event, organized by Catholic Charities and in partnership with the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency and the Freestore Foodbank.

