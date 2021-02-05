Local Briefs: Students earn Wright State, Kettering College honors; Showtime 4-H meets virtually; other meeting notices

Wright State honors announced
Local students graduating from Wright State University after the fall 2020 semester include: Bachelor’s degrees:
Wilmington — Dakota Copher, Lucas Plas, Robert Shinkle, Samuel Vickers
Sabina — William Hadley, Erica Hilton
New Vienna — Ethan Cornwell
Clarksville — Elizabeth Farr
Reesville — Miranda Plymale
Dean’s list honorees include:
Wilmington —Kylie Bayless, Daniel Bogan, Abigail Greene, Kendall Herrin, Noah Kittrell, Lucas Plas, Garrett Regan, Lauren Roush, Brandon Sandru, Kaitlin Sandru, Michael Shobe, Jackson Tofte, Averi Vance
Blanchester — Brant Bandow, Mandalyn Gerlach, Jacob Hagan, John Kirby, Hailey Miller, Riley Miller, Ashley Osborne, Makayla Shank, Sarah Wallace, Sydney Wallace
Sabina — Brendan Borden, Victoria Fliehman, William Hadley, Erica Hilton, Sarah Patterson
New Vienna — Ethan Cornwell, Aaron Livingston
Clarksville — Elizabeth Farr, Ryan Miller
Martinsville — Ashley Kinner
Midland — Leyah Bradshaw.
Showtime 4-H meets virtually
Showtime 4-H Club held its February meeting via Zoom and elected officers for 2021: President Taylor Colwell, Vice President Danika Gudorf, Secretary Madison Gudorf, Treasurer Zen Trimble, News Reporter Cooper Dillion, Health & Safety Isaac Nevergall, Photographer Savannah McAdams, Entertainment Haley Hinkle, and Crafts Bella McAdams
The next meeting is at 7 p.m. March 1. — Reported by Cooper Dillion.
Locals earn Kettering honors
Kettering College students on the fall semester dean’s list (3.5 and up) included: Blanchester — Bethanie Brown; and Wilmington — Adysen Watson, Alicia Bonner, and Ethan Jones.
CC park board meets
Clinton County Park Board meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at the Clinton County Courthouse, 3rd Floor Law Library. Social distancing/masks required.
Libraries’ board to meet
The board of trustees for the Sabina Public Library and New Vienna Branch will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 via Zoom. If you wish to attend this virtual meeting, contact the library director at pdunn@sabinalibrary.com.