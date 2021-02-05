Local Briefs: Students earn Wright State, Kettering College honors; Showtime 4-H meets virtually; other meeting notices

Wright State honors announced

Local students graduating from Wright State University after the fall 2020 semester include: Bachelor’s degrees:

Wilmington — Dakota Copher, Lucas Plas, Robert Shinkle, Samuel Vickers

Sabina — William Hadley, Erica Hilton

New Vienna — Ethan Cornwell

Clarksville — Elizabeth Farr

Reesville — Miranda Plymale

Dean’s list honorees include:

Wilmington —Kylie Bayless, Daniel Bogan, Abigail Greene, Kendall Herrin, Noah Kittrell, Lucas Plas, Garrett Regan, Lauren Roush, Brandon Sandru, Kaitlin Sandru, Michael Shobe, Jackson Tofte, Averi Vance

Blanchester — Brant Bandow, Mandalyn Gerlach, Jacob Hagan, John Kirby, Hailey Miller, Riley Miller, Ashley Osborne, Makayla Shank, Sarah Wallace, Sydney Wallace

Sabina — Brendan Borden, Victoria Fliehman, William Hadley, Erica Hilton, Sarah Patterson

New Vienna — Ethan Cornwell, Aaron Livingston

Clarksville — Elizabeth Farr, Ryan Miller

Martinsville — Ashley Kinner

Midland — Leyah Bradshaw.

Showtime 4-H meets virtually

Showtime 4-H Club held its February meeting via Zoom and elected officers for 2021: President Taylor Colwell, Vice President Danika Gudorf, Secretary Madison Gudorf, Treasurer Zen Trimble, News Reporter Cooper Dillion, Health & Safety Isaac Nevergall, Photographer Savannah McAdams, Entertainment Haley Hinkle, and Crafts Bella McAdams

The next meeting is at 7 p.m. March 1. — Reported by Cooper Dillion.

Locals earn Kettering honors

Kettering College students on the fall semester dean’s list (3.5 and up) included: Blanchester — Bethanie Brown; and Wilmington — Adysen Watson, Alicia Bonner, and Ethan Jones.

CC park board meets

Clinton County Park Board meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at the Clinton County Courthouse, 3rd Floor Law Library. Social distancing/masks required.

Libraries’ board to meet

The board of trustees for the Sabina Public Library and New Vienna Branch will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 via Zoom. If you wish to attend this virtual meeting, contact the library director at pdunn@sabinalibrary.com.