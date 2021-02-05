Name game: Suggestions sought for Murphy Theatre’s new pub/concessions area

WILMINGTON — If you’ve driven past the Murphy Theatre recently, you may have noticed quite a lot of activity surrounding it. The theatre is excited to be in the final stages of a major new addition – a new pub/concessions area.
And as construction comes to an end, they’re asking for your help: What name(s) resonate with you and your vision of the Murphy? Creativity is encouraged!
The Murphy Theatre received a grant from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) in October 2019. Funds were allotted to address four separate needs: the structural issues of the walkway in front of the Murphy; a new lighting system for the theatre; and electric concerns throughout the building, which have all been addressed. The final project, the pub/concessions renovation, is anticipated to be complete this spring.
Anyone may submit suggestions via social media @themurphytheatrewilmington; email at boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org; or by U.S. mail.