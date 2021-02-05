Clinton County real estate transfers

This partial list of recent real estate transfers within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Susan M. Turner, Sharon G. Kunselman, and Nancy A. Anderson to Sneed Farms LLC, and Susan M. Turner, and Sharon G. Kunselman, 7852 U.S. 68 South, 7524 U.S. 68 South, and a Gumley Road property all in Washington Township, $241,800.

Sneed Farms LLC, and Susan M. Turner, and Sharon G. Kunselman to Sneed Farms LLC, and Susan M. Turner, 7852 U.S. 68 South, 7524 U.S. 68 South, and a Gumley Road property all in Washington Township, $91,500.

Sneed Farms LLC, and Susan M. Turner to Sneed Farms LLC, 7852 U.S. 68 South, 7524 U.S. 68 South, and a Gumley Road property all in Washington Township, $241,800.

Molly Dullea to General Denver Investments LLC, 81 West Main Street in Wilmington, $372,000.

Thomas N. and Karen S. Huber to Karen S. Huber, 1944 Prairie Road in Union Township, no sales amount.

Courtney A. Stoops to Jordan E. and Jonie L. Hedge, 116 Orchard View Lane in Blanchester, $65,000.

Lewis and Patty Luster to Ronald J. and Cara A. Deluca, 130 Trahera Lane in Sabina, $144,000.

Kelley A. Tolliver Revocable Living Trust to Kelly K. Tolliver, and Corey M. Tolliver, and Clayton M. Tolliver, 1032 McCune Road in Richland Township, no sales amount.

Trenton Thompson to Jonathan Mark and Carey Ann Pitts, 907 Lincoln Street in Wilmington, $130,000.

David R. Swindler to Cecilia E. Swindler, 231 North Spring Street and another North Spring Street property both in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Heather and Bart Elkins to Heather Elkins, 955 Windsor Avenue in Vernon Township, no sales amount.

PHH Mortgage Corporation to HSBC Bank USA, 3045 Hales Branch Road in Jefferson Township, $87,200.

Martha O’Rourke to Jacob Bailey and Gabrielle Leyes, 7294 Fairground Road in Blanchester, $165,000.

Donald and Yvonne Darling to Yvonne Darling, a McCoy Road property in Green Township, no sales amount.

Yvonne Darling to LT Land Development LLC, a McCoy Road property in Green Township, $20,000.

Marvin Farquer and Ben L. and Diana K. Beckett Family Revocable Trust to Marvin Farquer, 8516 Routes 22 and 3 and two other Routes 22/3 properties all in Vernon Township, $169,500.

Marvin Farquer and Ben L. and Diana K. Beckett Family Revocable Trust to Ben L. and Diana K. Beckett Family Revocable Trust, 8960 State Route 73 South in Green Township, $169,500.

Christopher K. and Lauren E. Spires to Clint A. Difatta and Jordan R. Norgaard, 467 North Walnut Street and another North Walnut Street property both in Wilmington,$169,000.

Edward A. and Joan T. Zieman to Sara M. Heimbold, 199 Knolls Drive in Washington Township, $200,000.

Waters of Mercy Church of God to Pentecostal Workers Holiness Church, 13633 U.S. Route 68 in Jefferson Township, $70,000.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_real-estate-transactions.jpg