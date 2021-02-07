A WC boulder tribute

The big rock at Wilmington College, visible from Fife Avenue, has been painted and signed by students to commemorate long-time agriculture professor Harold Thirey who passed away on Jan. 27. In addition to signatures some students left personal messages. On one side of the rock, the figures of livestock add to the tribute to Thirey.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_livestock.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal The big rock at Wilmington College, visible from Fife Avenue, has been painted and signed by students to commemorate long-time agriculture professor Harold Thirey who passed away on Jan. 27. In addition to signatures some students left personal messages. On one side of the rock, the figures of livestock add to the tribute to Thirey. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_words.jpg The big rock at Wilmington College, visible from Fife Avenue, has been painted and signed by students to commemorate long-time agriculture professor Harold Thirey who passed away on Jan. 27. In addition to signatures some students left personal messages. On one side of the rock, the figures of livestock add to the tribute to Thirey. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal