Wilmington College hosting virtual Black History Month events

WILMINGTON — While the pandemic is prohibiting the staging of in-person public events, Wilmington College is observing Black History Month with a series of virtual events including the Thursday (Feb. 11) “The Movement,” which surveys some of the best — and sometimes the worst — in the African American experience.

Several of this month’s online presentations are in collaboration with Murray State and Wittenberg universities. The full Black History Month schedule complete with instructions and links for viewing via Zoom is available on WC’s Office of Diversity + Inclusion’s webpage at: <www.wilmington.edu/student-life/diversity/>.

Thursday’s Zoom “Dialogue on Diversity” presentation, “The Movement,” is at 7:30 p.m. Subtitled “50 Years of Love and Struggle,” it features a visual chronicle that highlights many of the political, social and cultural markers of the roughly half-century since passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

This theatrical production features EMMY Award-winning actor Ron Jones, who plays multiple characters and takes the audience on a journey through the ever-changing face of the African American experience.

Through both the comedic and poignant, the show’s characters tell of the great struggles and the challenges ahead. From the “Black Power 60s” to the “Blaxploitation 70s” into the “Cosby 80s” and through the so-called “Post Racial” new millennium, “The Movement” is a survey of the best and sometimes worst of the African American experience.

Other programming open to the public this month includes Wednesday (Feb. 10), at 7:30 p.m., when the Wittenberg University Brotherhood Series features Steve Stephens coordinator for Greek Life at Bowie State University (MD), presenting on “Brotherhood and Community Engagement.”

On Friday (Feb. 12), at 6:30 p.m., Murray State University’s OMI Speaker Series presents Corrine Witherspoon, director of Wittenberg’s McClain Center for Diversity, speaking on “Sister II Sister.”

Also, as part of Wittenberg’s series, Dr. D. Akil Houston, associate professor of African American studies at Ohio University, presents “Hip-Hop and Student Activism” Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Murray State’s series continues Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m., when author/activist Dr. Kevin King, professor of English and communication at Lawson State Community College (AL), speaks on “The Black Male Experience: Academics, Athletics and Advancement.”

Wilmington College’s Black Student Initiative will present “A Conversation with Odell A. Bizzell II: What Would Dr. King and Malcolm X Teach in 2021?” Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Bizzell is an internet and media personality who presents programs in leadership development.

A number of other scheduled Black History Month events and activities are open exclusively to the campus community.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BlackHistoryMonth.jpg