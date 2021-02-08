Clinton County reaches COVID-19 vaccination milestone: More residents vaccinated with first dose than reported cases

WILMINGTON – The number of Clinton County residents vaccinated with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine now exceeds the total number of known reported cases of the virus, according to the Clinton County Health District.

On Monday, Feb. 8, the number of vaccinated Clinton Countians reached 3,200 residents while the total number of known cases is currently 3,190 since last March.

The total percentage of the population now vaccinated with one dose is 7.62%. The number of individuals that have completed their second dose is 763 (1.82%). Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are a two-dose series with a 94% and a 95% efficacy, respectively.

Nearly 54% of those age 80 and older have been vaccinated with one dose in Clinton County, the CCHD reported in a news release.

“The Clinton County Health District and our other COVID vaccine provider partners are working tirelessly to administer these vaccines to the community,” stated Pamela Walker-Bauer, Clinton County Health Commissioner. “We have numerous professionals that have come out of retirement as a part of the Clinton County Medical Reserve Corps to volunteer their skilled services to the community in support of this mass vaccination effort.”

Clinton County has over 7,000 COVID-19 vaccine eligible individuals age 65 years and older.

“Vaccine is scarce and we are working as quickly as possible to vaccinate our priority populations,” said Walker-Bauer. “Please be patient, especially as all vaccine providers are experiencing high call volume.”

The CCHD is expected to continue to host phone banks on Fridays from 9-11 a.m. to schedule for available CCHD vaccine slots for the following week. The phone bank functions as a “vaccine lottery” for those eligible to receive vaccine from the CCHD.

The number to call is (937) 382-3829, option 0 (zero). If the phone rings busy during these hours, please do not leave a message, but hang up and try again. Only those who speak directly to a CCHD staff member can be scheduled. CCHD will revert to its online scheduling system as vaccine supplies increase.

Currently, there are five total COVID-19 vaccine providers in Clinton County, including the CCHD as well as:

• Clinton Memorial Hospital

• HealthSource in Wilmington

• CVS in Wilmington

• Kroger Little Clinic in Blanchester

If you are unable to get an appointment with the CCHD, you may visit Ohio’s Vaccine Provider webpage — https://vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ — to find other vaccine providers. This page of providers is updated as new providers become available.

Second doses for age 75+

Those individuals age 75 and older vaccinated with their first doses on either Jan. 28 or 29 by the CCHD will begin receiving calls from a representative from our office on Thursday or Friday to remind you of your appointment date and time for your second dose.

For more information, please visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict .

