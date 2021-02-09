It could be worse: A Clinton County snow in February 1918

Local resident David Mack Fife dropped off this photograph Tuesday morning showing another heavy February snow — from 1918. The handwriting at the bottom indicates the location is Antram’s Corner. Does anybody know where that is/was? There is an Antram Road in northern Union Township, which links up with U.S. 68 North and with State Route 134 North.

