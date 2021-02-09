Trial set for woman accused of injuring WPD officer

WILMINGTON — A jury trial is scheduled for a local woman who allegedly injured a police officer.

Zoe Scanlon, 23, appearing via video conference from the Clinton County Jail, has a two-day jury trial set for Feb. 23.

Scanlon faces four charges — two counts of felony 1 felonious assault, felony 4 resisting arrest, and felony 3 failure to comply related to an incident in November 2020.

According to an affidavit, Wilmington Police Officer Morgan Wages and Patrick Black made a traffic stop on Nov. 8 due to an alleged unsafe vehicle violation.

During the stop, Scanlon allegedly gave false info on her identity, but Officer Wages recognized her. After questioning, she admitted who she was.

Officer Wages discovered Scanlon had an active arrest warrant for a probation violation stemming from a summer 2020 conviction for having an unauthorized concealed firearm.

According to the affidavit, Wages informed Scanlon she was under arrest and started to place handcuffs on her. Scanlon reportedly was still sitting in the driver’s seat and “quickly started the vehicle.”

Wages stated he observed pedestrians in the area of the path Scanlon was attempting to flee, adds the affidavit. Wages was at the driver side door with it open and was concerned the driver would hit the pedestrians, “and decided to intervene by grabbing the steering column or gearshift to prevent an accident with pedestrians.”

Scanlon allegedly accelerated the vehicle with Wages attached to the vehicle. Scanlon drove the vehicle into the Domino’s Pizza building, causing a “considerable amount of damage” to the building, according to the affidavit. It also stated that, upon crashing into Domino’s, Officer Wages’ body was vertical from the rapid acceleration and the officer struck the driver side door and building head first.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

