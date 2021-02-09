CCSO: More ID fraud reported

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Sheriff’s deputies received three reports of identity fraud taking place between late January and early February. Victims included an Adams Township female, a Midland male, and a male from Lebanon.

• At 11:48 a.m. on Feb. 1, a 46-year-old Port William male reported being shot in the leg with a pellet gun by an acquaintance. The incident took place on Walnut Street. The victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 10:46 a.m. on Feb. 2, a Cuba/Washington Township woman reported her dark maroon-colored 2008 GMC Envoy was taken sometime overnight from her residence on C Street.

• At 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, a Liberty Township woman reported $300 in cash, a Carhartt coat, and a light brown jacket were stolen from her residence on Meadow View Lane.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

