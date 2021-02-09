Municipal court judge hands down verdicts, sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 1, 2021 and Feb. 5, 2021:

• Dustin Sizemore, 27, of Blanchester, O.V.I., physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Feb. 4, 2021 to Feb. 4, 2023, fined $2,075, assessed $270 court costs. The “physical control” offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. The operator’s license was destroyed. A driving under suspension-financial charge, a turn signal violation, and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Kristen Towne, 39, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Vendela Shepherd, 26, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, theft, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 150 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $405 court costs. Additional charges of two counts of driving under suspension-financial, one count of drug paraphernalia, and one count of drug instrument possession were dismissed.

• Kaleb Osborne, 29, of Florence, Ky., hit-skip, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 2, 2021 to Feb. 2, 2023, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Osborne must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and ACDA were dismissed.

• Lori Hoffer-Hodge, 50, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 2, 2021 to Feb. 2, 2022, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Additional charges of O.V.I.-high test and failure to control were dismissed.

• Dewayne Alexander, 61, of Clearwater, Florida, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Alexander must commit no similar offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Jennifer Jackson, 43, of Lynchburg, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Jackson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_gavel-pic-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574