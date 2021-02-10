It was a ‘Super’ experience

Cincinnati VA Medical Center R.N. Jen Hosler (right) — a 1992 graduate of Wilmington High School who was profiled by the News Journal last week — and her friend and co-worker Krissel Moore returned home safely Monday from Super Bowl LV in Tampa. They were among the vaccinated health care workers invited to the Super Bowl as guests, to thank and honor them for their service during the pandemic.

